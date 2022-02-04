Saints Rumors: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Eyed for Head Coach Interview

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Will this finally be the year Eric Bieniemy is offered a head coaching position?

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly eyeing the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator for their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. An interview could take place Saturday, per Fowler.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

