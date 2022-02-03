Report: Tony Romo Signs on as Executive Producer for Showtime Football Series

James Gilbert/PGA TOUR

Former Dallas Cowboys star and current NFL broadcaster Tony Romo is teaming up with actor Chace Crawford and Drew Comins to produce a drama series set in the world of professional football for Showtime, according to Joe Otterson of Variety.

"The show would follow the fictitious first family of football and the players, coaches, and power brokers behind the high stakes world of America’s biggest professional sport," Otterson writes.

Romo and Crawford are brothers-in-law as the former Cowboys quarterback is married to Crawford’s sister Candice. The project has been described as a cross between Succession and Friday Night Lights, per Deadline.

Romo joined the Cowboys in 2004 and took over as the franchise's starter in 2006. He compiled a 78-49 record and threw for 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns and 117 interceptions across 11 seasons. He was also a four-time Pro Bowler.

Meanwhile, Crawford is best known for starring as Nate Archibald in The CW’s Gossip Girl. He currently stars as Kevin Moskowitz in the Amazon superhero series The Boys.