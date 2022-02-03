Commanders President Jason Wright: NFL Can Improve Diversity if Teams Commit to It

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright believes NFL owners can help create quick change in regards to improving diversity.

"The system is not working well," Wright said Thursday, via John Keim of ESPN. "With a specific nod to the situation in Miami, I try not to meddle in other people's business. I will say that if ownership is fully committed to diversity and inclusion, change can happen very rapidly."

The discussion comes after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a 58-page lawsuit against the NFL and its teams on Tuesday. Flores alleges racial discrimination in the league's hiring practices, specifically claiming the New York Giants brought him in for a sham interview to satisfy the Rooney Rule after already picking Brian Daboll as the next head coach.

There is currently only one Black head coaches in the NFL—Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Wright became the first Black team president in league history when he was hired by Washington in Aug. 2020. He also hired Martin Mayhew, who is Black, as general manager, while head coach Ron Rivera is of Latino descent.

"I, in turn, have built the most diverse leadership team in the NFL," Wright said Thursday. "Where there's a will, there's a way. This is a low point [for the NFL]. It can very quickly get to a high point if a few folks are committed."

Rivera was hired before Wright, who was brought to the organization shortly after reports of widespread harassment in Washington. The team still showed quick improvement in regards to diversity over the past year, both in regards to race and gender.

Other organizations could have similar transformations if there is buy-in at the top.

The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview minority candidates, while there are incentives to develop minority executives, but there is currently no way to require owners to hire Black candidates. As Wright noted, it is up to those in charge to make a change.