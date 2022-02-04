Clippers Defeat Anthony Davis, Lakers with LeBron James, Paul George Out Injured

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 111-110 on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena for their third win in the last five games behind Reggie Jackson's go-ahead layup with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

Jackson's spinning lay-in capped off a frantic back-and-forth sequence at the end of regulation that featured a pair of lead changes and an Anthony Davis runner that nearly handed the Lakers the win at the final buzzer.

The Lakers were once again without LeBron James, who is dealing with a knee injury. However, Davis and Russell Westbrook powered the team in his absence. The Clippers remained without their two best players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George due to injury.

The Lakers and Clippers were once the premier teams in the Western Conference, but with injuries continuing to ravage both squads, they both could be headed for a spot in the play-in round. Thursday's result could end up having big implications for both teams moving forward.

Notable Stats

Anthony Davis, PF, LAL: 30 PTS, 17 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

Marcus Morris Sr., SF, LAC: 29 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST

Russell Westbrook, PG, LAL: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Serge Ibaka, C, LAC: 20 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK

Malik Monk, SG, LAL: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST

Reggie Jackson, PG, LAC: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Serge Ibaka Puts Together Best Game of Season

No Leonard. No George. No problem for Ibaka, who lit up the Lakers on Thursday night for his best game of the season.

The 32-year-old finished with a season-high 20 points in addition to nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. It was also his first game with at least 20 points since Feb. 14, 2021, when he put up 21 points in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For comparison, Ibaka entered Thursday's contest averaging just 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and one assist per game. However, to be fair, it appears the veteran might be beginning to heat up.

In a loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Ibaka also put up double digits, finishing with 14 points in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and two blocks.

Before Monday's game, Ibaka hadn't reached double digits since a Jan. 15 loss to the Sacramento Kings when he notched 10 points.

Ibaka has been mentioned in trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 10 deadline. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Clippers are reportedly willing to move a combination of veterans for an upgrade at point guard, including players like Ibaka.

Based on his performance against the Lakers, it's hard to imagine the Clippers moving on from Ibaka. However, he'll become a free agent after this season, so there's always the possibility he could be moved.

Lakers' Injury Woes Continue with Carmelo Anthony's Exit

The Lakers have dealt with injuries to several key players throughout the 2021-22 campaign. James is already sidelined, and now it appears Anthony, who has been great off the bench, could miss a few games.

The 37-year-old exited Thursday's game just before halftime after tweaking his right hamstring while going up for a shot. He exited after putting up seven points, two rebounds and a block in 11 minutes.

It's a really unfortunate injury for both Anthony and the Lakers. The veteran had one of his best games of the season Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, putting up 24 points, two rebounds and two blocks. He was hoping to build off that momentum moving forward, especially with James sidelined.

Anthony has been a solid depth piece for L.A. this season, entering Thursday's game averaging 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

The Lakers will have to dig deep on the bench if Anthony misses any time. Kent Bazemore, Stanley Johnson, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Talen Horton-Tucker could all see more playing time.

With Anthony sidelined, Monk particularly stood out, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. They Lakers will need him to keep that energy moving forward, especially if James and Davis remain out.

What's Next?

The Lakers will host the New York Knicks on Saturday, while the Clippers will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.