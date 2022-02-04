Trae Young Stars in Return from Injury as Hawks Snap Suns' 11-Game Winning Streak

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the red-hot Suns 124-115 on Thursday at State Farm Arena, putting an end to Phoenix's 11-game winning streak. They are now 25-26 on the season after a slow start.

Despite being listed as day-to-day with a shoulder injury, Trae Young had another incredible performance for the Hawks. Without him, Atlanta would've found itself in a difficult spot against a Suns team that is one of the best road teams in the NBA.

The Hawks have mostly struggled at home this season, entering with a 14-12 record. Being able to stop the Suns is quite an accomplishment. If the team can keep that momentum moving forward, it will undoubtedly have the opportunity to make the postseason in a tight Eastern Conference.

Notable Stats

Trae Young, PG, ATL: 43 PTS, 5 AST, 1 STL

Devin Booker, SG, PHX: 32 PTS, 3 AST, 1 STL

John Collins, PF, ATL: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST

Mikal Bridges, SF, PHX: 24 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

Kevin Huerter, SG, ATL: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL

Chris Paul, PG, PHX: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST, 3 STL

Trae Young Unstoppable in Return From Injury

Young missed Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a shoulder contusion, and he returned on Thursday against the Suns despite still feeling sore.

Even though he still wasn't 100 percent, the 23-year-old was the best player on the court and was a significant reason why the Hawks ended the Suns' winning streak.

Young finished with 43 points, five assists and one steal on 16 of 25 shooting from the floor and six of 11 shooting from deep.

Performances like this from Young have become all too common, so we shouldn't necessarily be surprised that he can put up solid numbers when not 100 percent.

The All-Star entered Thursday's game averaging 27.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 9.3 assists while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from deep. His average in points is the fourth-most in the NBA behind Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Young is known to put up some pretty magnificent performances, some of those have been marred by the inconsistencies of his teammates, which have led to blown leads and losses.

Moving forward, Young's supporting cast will need to contribute like they did on Thursday night if the Hawks want to better their positioning in a tight Eastern Conference.

John Collins, De'Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter were all impressive Thursday night. They need to keep that momentum moving forward.

Deandre Ayton Still Trying to Find Footing Since Return From Ankle Injury

Ayton recently returned to the Suns' lineup Tuesday after missing seven games with an ankle injury. After his performance in Thursday's game against Atlanta, it's clear he's still trying to find his footing.

In Tuesday's win over the Brooklyn Nets, the 23-year-old finished with 12 points and six rebounds. On Thursday against the Hawks, he finished with six points, nine rebounds and four assists.

For comparison, Ayton entered Thursday's game averaging 16.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

The Hawks had their way in the paint and around the rim on Thursday night, finishing with 40 points in the paint and six offensive rebounds. Things could have gone much differently if Ayton had done a better job on defense.

Suns head coach Monty Williams ultimately decided to bench Ayton after he played just 24 minutes, signaling that he needed to be better. Though it should be noted there wasn't much anyone on the Suns could do to stop Young.

Ayton has been somewhat inconsistent this season, and if the Suns want to hold onto their top spot in the Western Conference, they'll need him to be better moving forward.

It'll also be important for Ayton individually to step up as he'll be looking to sign a large contract during the offseason.

What's Next?

The Hawks will travel to face the Toronto Raptors on Friday, while the Suns will be on the road to take on the Washington Wizards on Saturday.