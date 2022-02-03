Patriots Rumors: Bill O'Brien, NE Have 'Mutual Interest' After Josh McDaniels' Exit

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The New England Patriots and Bill O'Brien reportedly have "mutual interest" in a reunion to fill the team's offensive coordinator vacancy, a job he previously held for the Pats in 2011.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday on WEEI's Gresh and Keefe (via NESN's Zack Cox) that the return of O'Brien, the offensive coordinator at Alabama, to replace Josh McDaniels, who became the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach, "makes a lot of sense for all parties":

"As far as Bill O'Brien, the NFL's process is slow. Everyone wants answers now, but the reality is the process is slow. So in order for the Patriots to hire Bill O'Brien—and I do believe there's interest. I think there's interest from them, and I think there's interest from him, and a lot of times when that's the case, these things end up working out. But they've got to go through a process. They have to interview multiple candidates. They have to interview candidates who are minorities. They have to go through all that.

"So we are not there yet, and I would say typically, the Patriots work very, very slow on staffing. Like, I can remember many times they would go to the combine and not be set on staffing. So I'm not sure that will happen imminently, but I do believe there's mutual interest. And honestly, it just makes a lot of sense for all parties."

O'Brien first joined the Patriots in 2007. He filled multiple roles across five years, rising to the coordinator position in his final season before leaving to lead Penn State in 2012.

He returned to the NFL as the Houston Texans' head coach in 2014 and was modestly successful, posting a 52-48 record with four playoff appearances in six-plus seasons, but he was dismissed following an 0-4 start to the 2020 campaign.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

O'Brien joined Nick Saban's staff at Alabama for the 2021 season. The Crimson Tide offense ranked sixth in scoring (39.9 points per game) and seventh in yards (488.2 per game).

Now the 52-year-old Dorchester, Massachusetts, native could return to New England. The Pats ranked second in total offense (428 yards per game) and third in scoring offense (32.1 points per game) in 2011, but that comes with the caveat that Tom Brady was the quarterback.

Posting similar success with Mac Jones would be a tougher task.

Jones put together a solid rookie season after being selected in the first round of the 2021 draft. He completed 67.6 percent of his throws for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, but he still has work to do before he's locked in long-term.

The New England front office must also put more playmakers around him if the passing game is going to take a step forward.

Meanwhile, no interviews for the vacancy have been reported, so the Pats are seemingly in the early stages of their search. As Rapoport suggested, it could take a while before they make a choice.

It sounds like O'Brien will emerge as a top contender, though.