Olympic 2022 Results: Winners and Top Scores from Thursday's Qualifying Events

The opening ceremony for the 2022 Olympics isn't until Friday, but some of the competitions are already underway.

While the first medals of the Beijing Games are yet to be handed out, Thursday brought round-robin competition in mixed doubles curling, qualifying runs in moguls for both the men and the women, and preliminary round games in the women's hockey tournament.

Here is a look at Thursday's results, which can be found in full on the Olympics' official website.

Mixed Doubles Curling Round Robin Scores

China def. Australia, 6-5

Sweden def. Czech Republic, 7-4

Italy def. USA, 8-4

Great Britain def. Canada, 6-4

Italy def. Switzerland, 8-7

Norway def. USA, 11-6

Canada def. Norway, 7-6

Switzerland def. Great Britain, 8-7

Sweden def. China, 7-6

Czech Republic def. Australia, 8-2

Freestyle Skiing

Women's Moguls Qualification 1

Jakara Anthony (AUS), 83.75 Perrine Laffont (FRA), 81.11 Jaelin Kauf (USA), 79.15

Olivia Giaccio (USA), 78.11

Anri Kawamura (JPN), 76.36

Junko Hoshino (JPN), 75.38

Hannah Soar (USA), 74.53

Anastasiia Smirnova (ROC), 73.01

Britteny Cox (AUS), 72.26

Justine Dufour-Lapointe (CAN), 71.45



Men's Moguls Qualification 1

Mikael Kingsbury (CAN), 81.15 Walter Wallberg (SWE), 79.12

Benjamin Cavet (FRA), 78.40

Jimi Salonen (FIN), 76.39

Cole McDonald (USA), 76.27

Kosuke Sugimoto (JPN), 76.26

Ludvig Fjallstrom (SWE), 76.20

Daichi Hara (JPN), 76.11

Olli Penttala (FIN), 75.95

Dylan Walczyk (USA), 75.86



Women's Ice Hockey Preliminary Round Scores

Czech Republic def. China, 3-1

Canada def. Switzerland, 12-1

Japan def. Sweden, 3-1

USA def. Finland, 5-2

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Winter Olympics is the race to the gold medal between the United States and Canada in the women's hockey tournament.

The powerhouses have faced each other in the gold-medal game in five of the six Olympic tournaments. While the United States is the defending Olympic champion from its 2018 victory that came in a shootout, Canada won the previous four gold medals in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

The two nations have dominated the World Championship as well with Canada taking home 11 titles to the United States' nine.

The two sides have to reach the gold-medal game before they clash for the latest bragging rights in the rivalry, and both started their journey at this year's Games in strong fashion.

Canada looked like a juggernaut in a 12-1 victory over Switzerland as Sarah Fillier, Natalie Spooner, Blayre Turnbull and Laura Stacey each scored two goals. Lara Stalder scored the lone goal for the Swiss.

The Americans faced a bigger challenge to kick off their Olympics with a matchup against Finland, the bronze medalists from the 2018 Games.

Yet they had little problem in a 5-2 victory that saw Susanna Tapani score Finland's two goals after the game was well in hand in the third period. Alex Carpenter and Kendall Coyne Schofield each scored twice for the United States, while Amanda Kessel added the other goal.

The two North American rivals took care of business and took the first step toward an eventual meeting for gold.