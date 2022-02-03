Tom Brady Says 'I Love You All' in Appreciation Video Following NFL Retirement

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Two days after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady is continuing to express his gratitude for the past 22 years.

Brady posted a highlight video on Twitter, writing "I love you all" and thanking everyone who made "this incredible journey possible."

The video includes clips from Brady's on-field career and footage with his family.

Of particular note is the inclusion of New England Patriots highlights. It became a controversy when Brady didn't make mention of the team he spent the first 20 years of his career with in his Instagram announcement on Tuesday.

Brady later sent a message to Patriots fans in response to a statement from New England about his retirement.

This video seemed designed to spotlight the New England portion of Brady's career. He included the clip of him talking after the Bucs-Patriots game in Week 4 saying Boston was his home for 20 years and his kids were born there.

Brady won his first six Super Bowl titles and each of his three NFL MVP awards with the Patriots. The 44-year-old is walking away from the sport playing arguably as well as he ever has. He led the league in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) during the regular season.