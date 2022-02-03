Tom Brady Put in Madden NFL 22 99 Club After Buccaneers QB's Retirement

AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File

EA Sports announced Thursday it has returned Tom Brady to the Madden "99 Club" following his retirement from the NFL after 22 years with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady joins a select group of players to hold the highest rating in this year's game:

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision Tuesday after a few days of intense speculation about his future following reports his retirement was imminent.

Brady, 44, wrote he could no longer make the "competitive commitment" necessary to perform at his highest possible level.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he said.

His placement in the 99 Club could be viewed as a lifetime achievement award of sorts, but it's also a deserved honor based on his play during the 2021 season.

The 15-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) while guiding the Bucs to a 13-4 record, which was tied with the Green Bay Packers for the league's best mark.

That continued success made his decision to walk away something of a surprise as it appeared he could have pushed to play until age 50, but he'd previously noted the importance his family's opinion would have on his final decision.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

All told, Brady has been one of the best quarterbacks in Madden for well over a decade, and his final year in the game as an active player will conclude with him as a 99 overall.