Kobe Bryant Trophy Images Revealed, Will Be Presented to NBA All-Star Game MVP

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NBA has unveiled the redesigned Kobe Bryant Trophy that will be awarded to the MVP of the 2022 All-Star Game.

The trophy features an eight-sided base with 24 stars to honor the two jersey numbers Bryant wore during his legendary NBA career. It also includes four levels that honor the four All-Star Game MVP awards he won.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced in February 2020 that the All-Star Game MVP trophy was being renamed in Bryant's memory.

"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game," said Silver. "He always relished the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."

Bryant was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

During his 20-year playing career, Bryant was named to the All-Star team 18 times. His four All-Star Game MVP awards are tied with Bob Pettit for the most in NBA history.

The 2022 All-Star Game will be played at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Feb. 20. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning All-Star Game MVP after scoring 35 points on 16-of-16 shooting for Team LeBron in 2021.