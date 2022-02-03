X

    Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers QB 'Open' to Joining Titans After Buying Land in TN

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 3, 2022

    AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly building a home in Tennessee, and he's "open" to joining the Titans during the 2022 NFL offseason.

    Jared Stillman of ESPN Nashville reported the update Wednesday:

    Sources: Aaron Rodgers has purchased land and is in the process of building a home in the Nashville-suburb of Franklin (Williamson Co.) Also, source says Rodgers is “open” joining the Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB. <a href="https://t.co/fEwiL1sthA">pic.twitter.com/fEwiL1sthA</a>

