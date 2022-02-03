Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers QB 'Open' to Joining Titans After Buying Land in TN

Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers QB 'Open' to Joining Titans After Buying Land in TNFebruary 3, 2022
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly building a home in Tennessee, and he's "open" to joining the Titans during the 2022 NFL offseason.
Jared Stillman of ESPN Nashville reported the update Wednesday:
Jared Stillman @JaredStillman
Sources: Aaron Rodgers has purchased land and is in the process of building a home in the Nashville-suburb of Franklin (Williamson Co.) Also, source says Rodgers is “open” joining the Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB. <a href="https://t.co/fEwiL1sthA">pic.twitter.com/fEwiL1sthA</a>
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
