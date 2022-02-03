Tom Brady Thanks Patriots HC Bill Belichick: 'Greatest Coach in NFL History'

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady thanked New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for congratulating him upon his retirement, calling him the "greatest coach in NFL history."

Adam Harding of NBC New York provided a shot of Brady's Instagram story that showed the quarterback's appreciation for his former coach's remarks:

Brady and Belichick made nine Super Bowls and won six during their time together in New England from 2000 to 2019. The quarterback left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency in 2020 and played for two more years before calling it quits.

Brady's initial retirement message did not mention the Patriots, calling into question why he omitted them after he played there for two decades.

ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported in March 2020 that the end of Brady's tenure in New England did not particularly go smoothly, with coach and player at odds.

Still, it appears things may be better on the surface following Brady's exchange if the IG story is any indication.

Ultimately, no player has ever had more individual success than Brady, and the same goes for Belichick. The two will be connected forever in NFL lore.