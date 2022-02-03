Report: Bills' Laura Young to Become Giants' 1st Woman in Coaching Department

AP Photo

The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills player services coordinator Laura Young to be their director of coaching operations, per Jordan Raanan and Field Yates of ESPN.

Per Raanan, Young is believed to be the first woman hired by the New York Giants organization for its coaching staff.

Young worked for the Baltimore Ravens as an executive assistant from 2004 to 2009 before moving to the New York Jets (2009-2015). She was the assistant to the head coach from 2009 to 2014 before working as the manager of football administrative services for one year.

She then moved over to the Bills, serving as the manager of football administration services/assistant to the head coach from 2015 to 2017 before heading over to the player services coordinator role.

Per Raanan, Young was also one of the Bills' COVID-19 protocol coordinators over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Bills team reporter Maddy Glab interviewed Young in March 2021 regarding her role with the team, most notably her added responsibilities on the COVID-19 protocol side:

"Young is the coordinator of player services in a normal year and works with players and their families in the transition to Buffalo along with assisting the player development team in the daily needs for players. She continued to do that last season and, like many others, added many responsibilities having to do with the pandemic to her plate. This all ramped up when players showed up for training camp in late July."

Among other comments, Young said regarding her responsibilities:

"One of the greatest attributes of this organization is the people I get to work with on a daily basis. Each day we needed to set up and take down about 400 tables and chairs, move video equipment and pipe and drape so that we could have walk-through and practice. It was an all-hands-on-deck approach with strength and conditioning, trainers, equipment, operations, PR, coaches and video all pitching in to get it done.

"That teamwork and camaraderie is a reflection of the selflessness of people in this organization."

Young's reported hire continues an exodus of Bills heading down the New York Thruway toward New Jersey.

Of note, the Giants' general manager (Joe Schoen), head coach (Brian Daboll), offensive line coach (Bobby Johnson) and quarterbacks coach (Shea Tierney) are all with Big Blue after working on the Bills' staff last year, per Raanan.