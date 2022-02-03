Lance Stephenson, Pacers Reportedly Agree to Contract for Rest of Season

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Indiana Pacers veteran guard Lance Stephenson reportedly isn't going anywhere.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Indiana has signed Stephenson for the remainder of the season. He had signed four consecutive 10-day contracts and averaged 9.4 points and 4.2 assists in 17 games for the Pacers.

Stephenson scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and added six assists and three rebounds in Indiana's 119-118 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Stephenson was selected 13th overall in the 2021 G League Draft by the Grand Rapids Gold. After averaging 19.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 12 games, he signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks in December.

The Hawks allowed Stephenson's contract to expire, and he subsequently signed with the Pacers on New Year's Day.

This is Stephenson's third run in Indiana. He was drafted by the Pacers in the second round of the 2010 draft and became one of the team's most popular players because of his energy and entertaining antics.

Stephenson left Indiana in free agency in 2014 to sign with the Charlotte Hornets. He also had stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves before returning to the Pacers in 2017.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Indiana declined its team option on Stephenson in 2018, and he landed with the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent the 2019-20 season in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The Pacers fell to 19-34 with Wednesday's loss. They will be back in action on Friday against the Chicago Bulls.