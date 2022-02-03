Mike Vrabel, Titans Working on Contract Extension, GM Jon Robinson Says

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said during a radio appearance Wednesday that the team has begun contract extension talks with head coach Mike Vrabel.

"We're working through some things on that, you know ... and that's called business," he told The Buck Reising Show on 104.5 The Zone (h/t Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire). "You know, I have the utmost confidence in Mike and all the coaches being in there. We love Mike being there. No doubt that, you know, we'll get all that figured out."

Vrabel, 46, has gone 41-24 in his four years as the Titans' head coach, leading the team to the postseason three straight times. He was named the Pro Football Writers of America Coach of the Year this past season after leading the Titans to a 12-5 record and the top overall seed in the AFC playoffs, though the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

After reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2019, however, the Titans have gone 0-2 in the postseason since.

Still, it's hard to describe the 2021 season as anything less than a success for the Titans, given the injuries they battled through. Superstar running back Derrick Henry missed nine games. Top wideout A.J. Brown missed four.

In total, the team put 54 players on injured reserve and fielded 91 players on the season, an NFL record.

It was a good year, considering that adversity. It's no surprise that the Titans would want Vrabel to stick around. And the feeling is mutual.

"I'm under contract. My belief is I'll be here (for a while)," Vrabel told reporters on Jan. 24. "That's just how I feel. I don't want to be anywhere else.