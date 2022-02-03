X

    Hue Jackson Clarifies Tweet Suggesting Browns' Jimmy Haslam Offered Money for Losses

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIFebruary 3, 2022

    Grambling State University head football coach (and ex-NFL head coach) Hue Jackson spoke with ESPN's Elle Duncan on SportsCenter Wednesday to discuss his claims that he was incentivized to lose games when he oversaw the Cleveland Browns from 2016-2018.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Former Cleveland head coach Hue Jackson says he was given "no chance to win" with the Browns: <a href="https://t.co/hT8UGcH6Ch">pic.twitter.com/hT8UGcH6Ch</a>

    On Tuesday, Jackson replied to a tweet and seemed to imply that he was paid extra to lose football games in Cleveland, which has been owned by Jimmy Haslam since 2012.

    Hue Jackson @huejack10

    Trust me it was a good number!

    The Browns came out and flatly denied the allegations:

    Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> have responded:<br><br>“The recent comments by Hue Jackson and his representatives relating to his tenure as our head coach are completely fabricated. Any accusation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

    Jackson then went on SportsCenter Wednesday to further clarify his comments, saying that he was put in a position to lose so the team could win later.

    Mark Maske of the Washington Post relayed the remarks.

    MarkMaske @MarkMaske

    Hue Jackson says in ESPN interview: "What I was approached [about] was understanding what that four-year plan was.... I was put out as the face of this, and I ended up having to take this."

    MarkMaske @MarkMaske

    Hue Jackson to ESPN: "I was put in a situation where I could not win."

    Jackson went on to say that he could prove his comments to be true, as noted by Baillie Burmaster of Cleveland 19 News.

    Baillie Burmaster @bayburmTV

    Hue Jackson on his evidence he was incentivized by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> to lose games: "I know for fact I can prove everything and anything I am saying and the league knows I can approve it."

    The Browns went 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017 under Jackson, who said he got a contract extension after the latter year, as noted by Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

    Zac Jackson @AkronJackson

    Hue: After 1-31, "before that third year I got a contract extension that nobody knew."<br><br>Also says Jimmy Haslam said "I feel bad for you. That's when I was given a contract extension. (Haslam) said hey, we're gonna get this right."

    He then led Cleveland to a 2-5-1 start in 2018 before the team parted ways with him.

    Jackson's interview came one day after ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit, which alleges a preponderance of racist and discriminatory hiring practices within the NFL on the executive and coaching levels.

    Flores' bombshell lawsuit includes a litany of allegations, including one that states Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019 so the team could get a better draft pick.

    Flores was fired after three seasons despite posting winning records each of the last two years.

    Jackson said he has not ruled out joining Flores' class-action lawsuit

