Hue Jackson Clarifies Tweet Suggesting Browns' Jimmy Haslam Offered Money for Losses

Grambling State University head football coach (and ex-NFL head coach) Hue Jackson spoke with ESPN's Elle Duncan on SportsCenter Wednesday to discuss his claims that he was incentivized to lose games when he oversaw the Cleveland Browns from 2016-2018.

On Tuesday, Jackson replied to a tweet and seemed to imply that he was paid extra to lose football games in Cleveland, which has been owned by Jimmy Haslam since 2012.

The Browns came out and flatly denied the allegations:

Jackson then went on SportsCenter Wednesday to further clarify his comments, saying that he was put in a position to lose so the team could win later.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post relayed the remarks.

Jackson went on to say that he could prove his comments to be true, as noted by Baillie Burmaster of Cleveland 19 News.

The Browns went 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017 under Jackson, who said he got a contract extension after the latter year, as noted by Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

He then led Cleveland to a 2-5-1 start in 2018 before the team parted ways with him.

Jackson's interview came one day after ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit, which alleges a preponderance of racist and discriminatory hiring practices within the NFL on the executive and coaching levels.

Flores' bombshell lawsuit includes a litany of allegations, including one that states Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in 2019 so the team could get a better draft pick.

Flores was fired after three seasons despite posting winning records each of the last two years.

Jackson said he has not ruled out joining Flores' class-action lawsuit,