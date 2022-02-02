Report: Saints to Play Game in London in 2022 As Part of NFL's International Series

Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have been informed they will be playing a game in London in the 2022 season as part of the NFL's International Series, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

A date and opponent have not been decided upon, but Duncan reported that it was expected to be a home game for the Saints against one of their NFC South rivals.

The Saints were scheduled to have nine home games in 2022, though the London game will replace one of those contests, per Duncan.

It will be the organization's third game in the United Kingdom's capital city. In 2007, they beat the San Diego Chargers, 37-32. And in 2017 they knocked off the Miami Dolphins, 20-0.

Dating back to 2007, the league has held 29 games in London. The NFL also held a 2016 game in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca and has future plans to play in Germany.

As for what the Saints will look like in their reported trip to London next season, that remains to be seen.

The team has a coaching vacancy after Sean Payton stepped down this offseason. There are also major questions at quarterback, with Jameis Winston set to hit free agency and recovering from a torn ACL. Neither Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill has proven to be a long-term option at the position.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Saints are in a transitional period, coming off a 9-8 season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Whether they head to next London as a contender or as a team in primed for a rebuild remains to be seen.