Bengals, Rams Jersey Combinations for Super Bowl 56 Revealed

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals both revealed their Super Bowl LVI jersey combinations Tuesday.

As noted by Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire, Los Angeles will be wearing its modern throwback, which debuted this year. The jerseys hark back to the team's first stint in Los Angeles and the beginning of its tenure in St. Louis.

Now old and new clash in the Super Bowl, and the Rams played that up with this animation of quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing a touchdown pass to former franchise great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce:

The Rams won't have to travel to play this Super Bowl, which will take place at its home field of SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

However, the Bengals are the designated "home team" in this game. Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Super Bowl home team alternates between conferences each year.

The 2021 season marks the AFC's turn, and that also means the Bengals got their choice of jerseys over the Rams.

Cincinnati went with the black top and white pants, like when the franchise made its first Super Bowl to cap the 1981 season.