    Danny Lewis Commits to Alabama over LSU After Posting Viral TikTok with Brian Kelly

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 3, 2022

    LSU head coach Brian Kelly may have to work on his dance moves and recruiting ability.

    Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic reported prospect Danny Lewis chose Alabama over LSU. That is notable for more than just the recruiting battle between SEC West rivals, as Lewis happened to be the player Kelly danced with during a viral video:

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    Danny Lewis, the recruit who Brian Kelly danced behind and helped get over 8 million views on this mesmerizing video, said he's picking Alabama over LSU. <a href="https://t.co/vvSwPJpBlu">https://t.co/vvSwPJpBlu</a>

    The video even inspired some trolling from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin:

    Lane Kiffin @Lane_Kiffin

    Did you lose a bet or something <a href="https://twitter.com/CoachBrianKelly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoachBrianKelly</a> ?? This can’t be real. Photoshopped? Account hacked?? I mean …. <a href="https://t.co/HvhOo2AcIZ">https://t.co/HvhOo2AcIZ</a>

    As for Lewis, he is a 3-star prospect and the No. 31 overall tight end in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is from Louisiana but chose the Crimson Tide over his state's flagship program in a move that may even have Nick Saban dancing.

    Just not on TikTok.       

