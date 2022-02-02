Danny Lewis Commits to Alabama over LSU After Posting Viral TikTok with Brian Kelly

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU head coach Brian Kelly may have to work on his dance moves and recruiting ability.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic reported prospect Danny Lewis chose Alabama over LSU. That is notable for more than just the recruiting battle between SEC West rivals, as Lewis happened to be the player Kelly danced with during a viral video:

The video even inspired some trolling from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin:

As for Lewis, he is a 3-star prospect and the No. 31 overall tight end in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. He is from Louisiana but chose the Crimson Tide over his state's flagship program in a move that may even have Nick Saban dancing.

Just not on TikTok.