Novak Djokovic Didn't Submit Fake Positive COVID-19 Test, Serbian Prosecutors Say

Serbia's state prosecutors Wednesday denied claims that Novak Djokovic used a fake positive COVID-19 test to try to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open last month, per Dusan Stojanovic of the Associated Press.

Jake Horton and Daniele Palumbo of BBC News reported the serial number on Djokovic's positive test was out of sequence from other tests taken in Serbia, and it was higher than it was for his negative test result six days later.

It could indicate irregularities with the positive test purportedly taken Dec. 16.

Djokovic is not vaccinated against COVID-19, but he applied for a visa exemption on the basis that he had recently recovered from the virus.

The prosecutors' office said in a statement that it received requests for criminal proceedings against individuals who allegedly forged two PCR certificates.

"The prosecution acted according to the regulations, checks were performed, and it was determined that Novak Djokovic was tested several times and that the certificates on the test results from December 16, 2021 and December 22, 2021 are valid," the statement said.

The Australian Open granted Djokovic's medical exemption to participate in the Grand Slam, but his visa was canceled upon his arrival. He later admitted that his travel declaration form contained incorrect information. After an appeal, his visa remained revoked. The decision was unanimously upheld by three Federal Court judges.

Djokovic was deported to Serbia, and Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open.