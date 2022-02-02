Marvin Lewis Says He Had Similar Experience to Brian Flores with Panthers in 2002

AP Photo/Don Wright

In the wake of Brian Flores' lawsuit against the NFL that includes allegations of racial discrimination in the hiring process for coaches, former head coach Marvin Lewis said he experienced a similar issue in 2002.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take on Wednesday, Lewis recalled going through the interview process with the Carolina Panthers after it had been reported John Fox was going to be named their next head coach:

A key source of Flores' lawsuit is a series of text messages he exchanged with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about the New York Giants' head coaching job that went to Brian Daboll.

Belichick mistakenly texted Flores to congratulate him for getting hired by the Giants. Flores had not yet had his interview with the team when the messages were sent.

Lewis was the Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator for six seasons from 1996-2001. The 2000 unit set an NFL record for fewest points allowed (165) and rushing yards allowed (970) in a 16-game season, leading the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

After the 2001 season, Lewis was believed to be highly sought after for at least one head coaching vacancy. He was close to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Glazer family pulled out because they didn't want another defensive-minded head coach after firing Tony Dungy.

Fox was hired by the Panthers in January 2002. Lewis spent that season as Washington's defensive coordinator under head coach Steve Spurrier.

The Cincinnati Bengals did hire Lewis as their head coach in January 2003. The 63-year-old went 131-122-3 with seven playoff appearances and four AFC North titles in 16 seasons with the team.

Since 2019, Lewis has worked at Arizona State University. He is in his second stint as a special advisor after spending the 2020 season as co-defensive coordinator.