Bronny James Files Trademark Applications; Plans Move into NFTs, Video Games, Apparel

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James only turned 17 in October, but he's already taking steps toward building his empire.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben reported James has filed three trademarks with an eye toward using them for NFTs, clothing and video games.

The trademarks still need to be approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and it's unclear when James would look to put them to practical use. But the basketball star is clearly looking to get ahead of the market.

James is the No. 34 recruit in 247Sports' composite rankings of the 2023 class, and his name recognition alone means he'll be able to cash in on plenty of endorsements. He was 15 when he joined the eSports organization FaZe Clan.

The Sierra Canyon combo guard could bypass college altogether and take one of the alternative paths to the NBA such as Overtime Elite of the NBA G League Ignite. If he chooses to play college basketball, the NCAA's new name, image and likeness rules would allow him to cash in during what would presumably be his only season at the collegiate level.