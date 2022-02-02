Cavs' Kevin Love Saved Cleveland Man's Emotional Support Dog After Hit-and-Run

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love was a hero to one man in the community for much more than his impressive play on the court this season.

P.J. Ziegler of WJW Channel 8 reported Monday that Love helped save the life of Harley, the emotional support dog for Bob Flor Jr. The miniature pinscher suffered four fractured ribs, two lost teeth and injuries to her eye and nose during a hit-and-run.

Love saw Harley on the road near the Cavaliers facility, stopped traffic and helped rescue her.

"Because of him, really saved my dog," Flor said.

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal noted dogs are near to Love's heart, and he often posts pictures of the one he shares with fiancee Kate Bock. He has also discussed how walking with his dog, Vestry, helps him keep a clear mind.

On the court, Love is averaging 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for a resurgent Cavaliers team that is 31-20 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.