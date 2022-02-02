Youth Basketball Coach in California Fired After Grabbing Referee's Neck During Game

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

A youth basketball coach in California was fired for grabbing a referee's neck during an altercation after he was given two technical fouls.

Darryl McDonald, who is the founder of the Cavs Youth Basketball program in Thousand Oaks, California, told TMZ Sports he suspended the coach of the 10U team and then fired him following an investigation.

"It was unfortunate," McDonald said. "Our program has been around for over 30 years and before it even went viral, the coach was no longer part of our program. It's completely unacceptable to behave that way in front of our youth. There's no excuse, I don't care what someone says to you. You have to find a better way to handle that particular situation."

The coach received two technical fouls, which led to the altercation. Another referee had to punch the coach to get his hands off the official's neck.

According to McDonald, nobody was seriously injured. He said he was not aware if there will be any criminal charges.