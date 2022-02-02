Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Blow Out Windward HS 100-59

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Sierra Canyon boys high school basketball team (Chatsworth, California) defeated Windward High School (Los Angeles) 100-59 on Tuesday.

Sierra Canyon, which ranked No. 13 in MaxPreps' national rankings entering the game, led 27-18 after one quarter and 60-32 at halftime.

Trailblazers guard Bronny James, who is the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, got this putback layup to push his team's point total to 60 right before half:

Sierra Canyon led 84-45 after three before settling on the 100-59 final.

Per prep writer Jack Pollon, UCLA commit Amari Bailey led the team with 22 points. USC commit Kijani Wright added 17 points, and Isaiah Elohim pitched in 15.

For Windward, freshman Gavin Hightower led all scorers with 24 points.

Sierra Canyon got the 41-point win despite playing short-handed: Per Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, the Trailblazers were without both Shy Odom and Ramel Lloyd Jr.

The Trailblazers moved to 21-3 overall and will now play Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) in a non-league game Saturday.

Windward fell to 18-8 and will face the Brentwood School (Los Angeles) on Friday.