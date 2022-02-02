Colts Owner Jim Irsay Offers to Send 4 Bengals Fans to Super Bowl LVI

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Tuesday that he would be sending four Cincinnati Bengals fans to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Bengals will be facing the Rams in the big game, the first Super Bowl appearance for Cincy since the 1988 season. Between 1991 and 2020, the Bengals didn't win a single playoff game, though Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of this year's team ended that drought.

The Bengals have never won an NFL title, though they did make two appearances in the big game in the 1980s, losing to Joe Montana's San Francisco 49ers each time.

So making it back to the Super Bowl is a huge, huge deal for the Bengals and their long-suffering fans. And at least four of those fans will have the chance to watch their team potentially win its first title, all on Irsay's dime.