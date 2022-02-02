Vikings Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Confident He Can Land Job Ahead of Wednesday Interview

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings are planning to interview Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh at around 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Harbaugh has "confidence that he’ll land the job" as the Vikings search for Mike Zimmer's replacement.

