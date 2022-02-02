Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s The Money Team Racing to Make NASCAR Debut at Daytona 500

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Retired and undefeated world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s The Money Team Racing will look to make its NASCAR CUP Series debut on Sunday, Feb. 20 for the Daytona 500, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

Kaz Grala is set to drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for The Money Team Racing. The 23-year-old raced three times on the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, finishing sixth the GEICO 500 for Kaulig Racing.

He also raced at Daytona twice, finishing 28th at the Daytona 500 and 35th in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Tony Eury Jr., who formerly served as a crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr., will be the crew chief for The Money Team Racing.

As the AP noted, The Money Team Racing does not have a charter, meaning that Grala will have to qualify into the 40-car Daytona 500 field.

As far as what lies ahead, The Money Team Racing general manager William Auchmoody said to the AP that the current plan is to run four races following Daytona, with a focus on road courses. However, the team is looking to run up to 15 races for the 2022 season.