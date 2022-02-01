X

    49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Talks Trade Destination: I Want to Go 'Where They Want to Win'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 2, 2022

    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Jimmy Garoppolo can see the writing on the wall regarding his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

    The 30-year-old is still under contract for the 2022 season but sounded like somebody who knows he'll soon be headed for a new team. He told reporters Tuesday he "just want[s] to go to a place where they want to win."

    Steiny & Guru @SteinyGuru957

    "I knew this would happen eventually. You never can be totally prepared for moments like this."

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Jimmy Garoppolo's final words to 49ers fans in what's almost certainly his final press conference with the team: <br><br>"It's been a hell of a ride, guys, and I love you guys. So, see ya."

