49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Talks Trade Destination: I Want to Go 'Where They Want to Win'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo can see the writing on the wall regarding his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 30-year-old is still under contract for the 2022 season but sounded like somebody who knows he'll soon be headed for a new team. He told reporters Tuesday he "just want[s] to go to a place where they want to win."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.