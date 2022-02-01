Tom Brady Thanks Patriots for Statement on Retirement: 'Love You All'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

After initially leaving out the New England Patriots in his retirement announcement Tuesday, Tom Brady thanked his former team:

The message came in a response to a statement from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brady's initial announcement featured a nine-slide post on Instagram that referenced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their coaches, general manager Jason Licht, the Glazer family, the fans and the city of Tampa, among others.

However, there was no mention of the Patriots, with whom he spent the first 20 of his 22 years in the NFL.

Brady helped bring New England six Super Bowl titles, but there were still mixed feelings when he left in free agency in 2020. There was reportedly a growing split between Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, which eventually led to the quarterback leaving.

Brady still received mostly cheers from the crowd when he returned to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 this past season.

That made it notable when he didn't initially mention the Patriots:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In response to Kraft's statement, Brady added that he's "beyond grateful" and thanked "Patriots Nation," but it might not be enough to satisfy some overlooked parties.