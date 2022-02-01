Jets' Twitter Account on Tom Brady's Retirement: 'This Better Be Real'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Perhaps nobody in the NFL is happier to see Tom Brady retire than the New York Jets, and the AFC East team had some fun with the all-time great's announcement Tuesday:

Brady actually did announce his retirement on social media, but there was some confusion about his status Saturday after ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported No. 12 was calling it quits.

That led to reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't informed of the retirement and a statement from Brady's agent, Don Yee, saying a decision hadn't been made yet but would come "soon."

It appears the decision is officially official, which is surely welcome news for the Jets after Brady torched them for much of his 20 years on the New England Patriots. All he did was go 31-8 against his former AFC East rivals while throwing 64 touchdown passes to 17 interceptions in those games.

New York can finally rest easy knowing there is no more damage to be done by Brady on the football field.