Peyton Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on 'Unbelievable' NFL Career After QB Retires

An entire generation of the NFL was largely defined by the battles between and accomplishments of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, so it's only right that one of the all-time greats reacted to the other's retirement with great respect Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared Manning's response to Brady's retirement, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legend said it was "an honor and a privilege" to compete against No. 12 during his "unbelievable football career."

Brady announced his retirement via social media Tuesday.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," Brady wrote. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

His competitive commitment led to seven Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVPs and 15 Pro Bowl selections, and he is widely accepted as the greatest of all time. Perhaps most incredibly, he led the league with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown throws as a 44-year-old during the 2021 campaign.

While Brady finished with five more Super Bowl rings, his career path mirrored Manning's in a number of ways.

After all, Manning was already one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history after 13 years with the Colts but decided to write another chapter with a different franchise when he joined the Broncos. The result was four years that included a second Super Bowl ring and one season wherein he led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Brady was the undisputed GOAT after 20 years with the New England Patriots but tacked on two more years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those campaigns featured a Super Bowl ring and leading the league in the same two categories.

The head-to-head battles when Brady was a member of the Patriots and Manning was with the Colts and Broncos were frequently critical in the AFC race.

Brady enjoyed an 11-6 advantage, although Manning notably went 3-2 in playoff meetings even though he didn't win as many rings. Manning also happened to team up with Tiger Woods to defeat Brady and Phil Mickelson at Capital One's The Match in 2020.

Perhaps Brady can even the score on the golf course now that he will have more free time to practice in retirement.