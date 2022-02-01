Shohei Ohtani Says He Hasn't Yet Discussed Contract Extension with Angels

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani said there have been "no talks yet" with the Los Angeles Angels about a potential contract extension.

"Before jumping ahead to anything, I'm still in the second year of my two-year deal coming up this season," Ohtani told Sam Blum of The Athletic on Monday. "So I'm just trying to complete that last year of the two-year contract."

The two-way sensation is set to enter the second season of that two-year, $8.5 million contract in 2022. He's scheduled for arbitration in 2023 and would be eligible to become a free agent in 2024 if the sides don't agree to an extension.

