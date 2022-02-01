Peyton Manning: Tom Brady Should Announce Decision on NFL Future 'on His Own Terms'

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning believes longtime rival Tom Brady should be able to announce his retirement plans "on his own terms."

Manning discussed the heavy speculation from over the weekend suggesting Brady was set to retire during an appearance Monday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"It might be tomorrow. It might be in April. It might not be 'til three years from now, he's playing so well," Manning said. "So I don't imagine Tom's too happy with the news this weekend. But I think he will announce it whenever—at the appropriate time, on his own terms—as he should."

ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to end his playing career before the start of the 2022 NFL season but noted it is "unknown when Brady will formalize his plans to retire."

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion didn't deny retirement was on the table Monday night on his Let's Go! podcast (via ESPN's Mike Reiss), he said the "process" to make that decision is ongoing.

"Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel and what you want to do," Brady said. "I think when the time's right, I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another, just like I said last week."

Manning dealt with similar rumors about his retirement after the 2015 season with the Denver Broncos. He waited until March 2016 to formally announce his decision to hang up his cleats for good.

Brady noted on Let's Go! that he was "a little bit disappointed" the talk about his potential retirement took away some of the spotlight from the NFL's conference championship weekend.

"The focus should be on those great games," he said. "I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend. It didn't quite turn out that way because my phone got really busy, but that's just part of being in the situation I'm in."

All told, the fact that the three-time NFL MVP didn't shoot down the rumors suggests his retirement could be imminent after 22 years in the league, 20 with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's a bit surprising since he's coming off a campaign wherein he put himself in the MVP conversation once again by leading the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) while guiding Tampa Bay to a 13-4 record.

Given Brady's desire not to upstage the playoffs, it wouldn't be a surprise if he waits until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 to announce his decision.