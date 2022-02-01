49ers Rumors: DC DeMeco Ryans Declines 2nd Interview for Vikings HC Vacancy

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has reportedly declined a second interview for the Minnesota Vikings vacant head coaching position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ryans plans to further his development in San Francisco on Kyle Shanahan's staff, Pelissero adds.

The Vikings interviewed Ryans on Jan. 23, and ESPN's Adam Schefter also reported the Las Vegas Raiders had interest in the first-year defensive coordinator before hiring former New England Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

Ryans took over as San Francisco's defensive coordinator this season following the departure of Robert Saleh to the New York Jets. Before that, the 37-year-old served as the franchise's defensive quality control coach in 2017 and insider linebackers coach from 2018-20.

The 49ers defense ranked third in the NFL in total yards allowed, sixth in passing yards allowed, seventh in rushing yards allowed and ninth in points allowed in 2021. It was also pretty solid in playoff games against the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers before allowing 20 points to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Minnesota is in search of a new head coach after firing Mike Zimmer, who had been head coach since 2014. He went 72-56-1 overall but led the Vikings to just three postseason appearances in his eight years at the helm.

The Vikings are also reportedly interested in Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

In addition to firing Zimmer, the Vikings also fired general manager Rick Spielman. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has since taken over as the franchise's GM.