Jim Harbaugh Rumors: Michigan HC Expected to Interview for Vikings HC Job Wednesday

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly taking another step toward potentially making Jim Harbaugh their next head coach.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the NFC North team will interview the Michigan Wolverines coach Wednesday. This comes after "the sides spoke Saturday to gauge Harbaugh's interest in the head coaching job."

The list of candidates for the Vikings is also shrinking with Monday's developments:

There are multiple ways to look at the rumors regarding Harbaugh returning to the NFL.

On the one hand, he seems to have just turned a corner with the Wolverines after years of failing to live up to expectations. He led them to a victory over Ohio State, the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance during the 2021 campaign, which were all first-time accomplishments in seven years back at his alma mater.

It seems somewhat surprising that he would leave with a chance to establish long-term success, and perhaps he is using the NFL as leverage for a new contract.

However, another line of thought is he reached his ceiling at Michigan and will struggle to replicate his 2021 success with a number of key players departing ahead of the 2022 campaign. Leaving now would be akin to going out on the relative top, and it will give him a chance to pursue the Super Bowl he never won as a head coach in the NFL.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014 while making the playoffs three times and reaching the Super Bowl during the 2012 season.

Minnesota could also be well-positioned for immediate success with a roster that includes Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, especially if Aaron Rodgers ends up leaving the Green Bay Packers after another playoff loss.

It could be an ideal situation for Harbaugh to step into if he does return to the NFL.