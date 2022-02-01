NFL Rumors: WFT Preparing to Take 'Big Swing' at a QB During Offseason

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

The Washington Football Team reportedly plans on addressing the quarterback position in a major way this offseason.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the NFC East team is "preparing to take a big swing" at the position with more than $40 million of cap space and the No. 11 pick in the draft it could use in a trade.

Taylor Heinicke is the only signal-caller on the roster at this point, underscoring the need to add depth even if Washington doesn't land a superstar.

This won't be the first time the Football Team has pursued a game-changing quarterback.

Breer noted they attempted to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions via trade before the NFC North team sent him to the Los Angeles Rams last offseason. They signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal as their backup option only to see him suffer an injury in Week 1.

All Stafford did was lead the Rams to the Super Bowl this season in his first year away from the Lions.

The inability to trade for Stafford and Fitzpatrick's injury left Heinicke under center, and he responded by completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as someone who could make big plays but also struggled with consistency and turnovers.

The result was a 7-10 record and renewed urgency to finally land a franchise quarterback after years of searching for the answer.

Washington has a number of pieces in place, including star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, a talented running back in Antonio Gibson, a solid offensive line and a foundational player along the defensive front in Chase Young.

Yet it has a clear ceiling as long as the quarterback spot remains a concern, especially in a division that has Dak Prescott on the Dallas Cowboys.

The plan is to change that this offseason in hopes of building a team that can win its first playoff game since the 2005 campaign.