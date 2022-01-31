Saints Rumors: Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi to Interview for Head Coach Job

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding another name to their list of head coaching candidates.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Saints are expected to set up an interview this week with Darren Rizzi, who has been New Orleans' special teams coordinator since 2019.

Rizzi held the same position with the Miami Dolphins for nine years before he joined New Orleans. He interviewed for Miami's head coaching position in 2019, but the team ultimately hired Brian Flores and Rizzi departed for the Saints.

Prior to his run in the NFL, Rizzi was a college head coach at New Haven (D-II) for three seasons and Rhode Island for one year in 2008. The 51-year-old had a career record of 18-23.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier that New Orleans has lined up an interview Tuesday with Flores, whom the Dolphins fired despite back-to-back winning seasons.

Rapoport added that Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is set to meet with the team Wednesday, and Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will interview for the head coaching position that same day or Thursday.

Former New Orleans head coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday that he was stepping down after 15 seasons. While he did leave the door open for a potential return to coaching, Payton said he will definitely be away from football in 2022.

The next coach of the Saints will have a tough act to follow after Payton's run of success. He coached the team to a 152-89 record with nine playoff appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV.