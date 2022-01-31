Cincinnati to Close Public Schools Day After Bengals Play in 2022 Super Bowl vs. Rams

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Cincinnati Public Schools will be affording the day after Super Bowl LVI the respect it properly deserves.

CPS announced it is canceling classes Feb. 14, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl. That will allow students and staffers to either bask in the glory of a victory or lament yet another heartbreaking championship defeat.

The Bengals overcame a 21-3 deficit to the Kansas City Chiefs to win their first AFC title since 1988. Joe Burrow threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, while Evan McPherson nailed the game-winning field goal in overtime.

Cincinnati is looking for its first Super Bowl title, having fallen twice to the San Francisco 49ers in its previous trips. Burrow and his cohorts are a four-point underdog against the Rams at DraftKings Sportsbook.

