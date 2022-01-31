Deebo Samuel on Possible 49ers Contract Extension: 'That Is Out of My Hands'

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel put together the best year of his career in 2021, and it came at a perfect time.

The wideout is eligible for a contract extension this offseason as he goes into his fourth year. But it sounds like Samuel is in no rush to look ahead to negotiations.

"That is not my call. That is out of my hands," Samuel told reporters Monday.

Samuel is set to make $3.99 million in base salary in the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. He proved he is worth much more than that with his outstanding level of production this season.

One of the most versatile players in the NFL, Samuel was the focal point of the 49ers offense. He racked up 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while adding 59 carries for 365 yards and eight more scores. The eight rushing touchdowns set a new NFL single-season record for rushing scores by a wide receiver.

Samuel was selected to the Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors, both firsts in his young career.

San Francisco's season came to an end Sunday with a loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in the NFC championship. The 49ers had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Rams were able to make an impressive comeback to win 20-17.

In three postseason games, Samuel totaled 37 touches for 291 yards from scrimmage and two scores. He also added 85 kickoff-return yards.

San Francisco would be wise to lock up Samuel as soon as it can. He is a perfect fit in this era of position-less players, and he is sure to continue producing at a high level as he goes forward in his career.