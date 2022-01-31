Jim Harbaugh Rumors: Michigan HC 'Conveyed Legitimate Interest' in Vikings HC Job

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings' head coach opening and "conveyed legitimate interest" in taking the job, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler added the Vikings believe Harbaugh is "ready for a return to the NFL" and is considered "in the mix" for the job.

The 58-year-old spent four seasons as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, registering a 44-19-1 regular-season record, and got his team to Super Bowl XLVII. He returned to the NCAA level in 2015 and spent the past seven years at Michigan, leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance in 2021.

