Eddie George Agrees with Shaq: Cowboys HC Should Be Deion Sanders over Mike McCarthy

The campaign to get Deion Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys is gaining more momentum, with former All-Pro running back Eddie George telling TMZ Sports that it would be a good move:

"I don't think that's far-fetched. Prime has done an amazing job so far at Jackson State. In fact, he's been coaching for quite some time, not just in college but high school, little league, so he's been doing it for some years now and he's a culture-changer. He knows what he wants; he's been very successful in all levels. He's a winner. So I think it's a good fit."

George ended his playing career with the Cowboys in 2004 and has gotten into coaching himself, coming off his first season at Tennessee State.

Sanders has found even more success on the sidelines in his two years at Jackson State, leading the squad to an 11-2 record in 2021 while winning the Eddie Robinson Award as the best head coach in FCS. He notably secured a commitment from the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class in cornerback Travis Hunter.

The 54-year-old also has an obvious connection to the Cowboys after spending five years of his Hall of Fame career with the team, helping Dallas win its most recent Super Bowl title during the 1995 season.

Sanders would certainly provide a jolt to an organization that hasn't reached the conference championship since he was playing.

Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal suggested the same on The Big Podcast With Shaq last week (h/t TMZ).

"You want to get Dallas back rocking, bring Deion to the fold," Shaq said. "Deion will hold those players accountable. Deion Sanders for the next Cowboys coach."

The Cowboys already have a coach at the moment in Mike McCarthy, but the calls for Sanders might be enough for owner Jerry Jones to consider a change.