The Rock on Joe Burrow Photo Comparison: '2 Bad Ass Dudes with a Strong Drip Game'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been getting attention for his swagger both on and off the field.

After leading the Bengals to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship game, Burrow got a shoutout from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for his pregame attire. Burrow wore a similar outfit to The Rock's famous black turtleneck look.

Burrow was asked if the diamonds in his chain were real, to which he responded, "They're definitely real. I think I make too much money to have fake ones."

Burrow threw for 250 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to help lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Cincinnati will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday Feb. 13.