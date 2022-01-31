Odell Beckham Jr. Discusses Reaching 2022 Super Bowl With Rams: 'This is Everything'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Much like Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been waiting his entire career for an appearance in the Super Bowl, and he still can't believe it's finally happening.

"This is everything," Beckham said following a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. "This is everything. You know, I've been through a lot. I prayed up. I stay prayed up and God came through. So, just gotta enjoy the moment."

Beckham was L.A.'s second-best receiver on Sunday night behind Cooper Kupp, catching nine passes for 113 yards.

The 29-year-old signed with the Rams after being released by the Cleveland Browns in November. Shortly after signing with the Rams, Beckham said heading to L.A. "felt right in my heart and in my soul," and now that the team is off to the Super Bowl, he surely doesn't regret his decision.

Beckham began his NFL career with the New York Giants, who selected him 12th overall, in 2014. He spent five seasons with the franchise before joining the Browns in 2019. His only postseason appearance before this season came during the 2016 campaign when the Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round.

When Beckham joined the Rams, he wasn't projected to have a major impact in Sean McVay's system. However, when Robert Woods went down with a torn ACL, it opened the door for Beckham to have a more significant role alongside Kupp and Van Jefferson.

In eight regular season games with the Rams, Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. And before Sunday's NFC Championship Game, he tallied 14 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets in the Wild Card and Divisional Rounds.

While the Super Bowl is typically played at a neutral site, the Rams will have the opportunity to win it all on their home turf at SoFi Stadium when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. That alone will make a win that much more special.

And if Beckham walks away a champion, he'll likely be one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this offseason.