Odell Beckham Jr. Earns $750K Contract Incentive with Rams' Playoff Win Over 49ers

Thanks to the Los Angeles Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has some more money in the bank.

ESPN's Field Yates reported that Los Angeles' trip to Super Bowl LVI nets Beckham a $750,000 incentive, and he has now totaled $2 million in playoff win incentives this season. Beckham has a chance to make another $1 million if the Rams win the championship.

Beckham registered nine catches for 113 yards in Los Angeles' 20-17 win. He now has 19 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 postseason.

Beckham signed with the Rams on a one-year deal in November after he was released by the Cleveland Browns following a disappointing and tumultuous three-year tenure. His gamble on himself more than paid off.

In six games this year with the Browns, Beckham had 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns. He recorded 27 catches for 305 yards and reached the end zone five times in eight regular-season games with the Rams.

Los Angeles entered the season considered to be among the favorites to reach the Super Bowl. The midyear addition of Beckham and trading for Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller pushed the Rams to the head of the pack, and they were able to deliver Sunday.

The Rams overcame a 17-7 fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory. Cooper Kupp scored on an 11-yard pass from Matthew Stafford early in the final frame, and veteran kicker Matt Gay followed with a pair of field goals.

Los Angeles will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.