Eli Apple Calls Tyreek Hill 'A Baby' After Bengals Beat Chiefs in AFC Title Game

Cornerback Eli Apple has been on the receiving end of some criticism at times in his career, but he made a monster play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game and is letting the world know about it as the Cincinnati Bengals head to the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs had a chance to go up 28-10 at halftime of Sunday's contest, but Apple tackled the elusive Tyreek Hill at the 1-yard line on the final play before intermission to preserve a 21-10 deficit.

It also started a Cincinnati comeback that saw the defense hold Patrick Mahomes and Co. to a mere three points in the second half and overtime.

Apple didn't shy away from calling Hill out after the game:

Hill wasn't interested in hashing things out online:

Cincinnati's offense took advantage of the strong play from its defense and scored 11 points in the third quarter to tie it and eventually won the game with an Evan McPherson field goal in overtime.

Apple also had a critical pass breakup in overtime that he nearly intercepted and returned for the game-winning touchdown.

The Hill tackle was far from the only big play by the Ohio State product this postseason. He also broke up a pass from Ryan Tannehill during the divisional-round showdown against the Tennessee Titans that resulted in an interception by Logan Wilson. The turnover set up McPherson's game-winning field goal as time expired in that one.

The cornerback has notably struggled to live up to expectations during his career after the New York Giants selected him with the No. 10 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft.

He previously played for the Giants, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers and took the time to rip the Saints and Giants online shortly after helping the Bengals defeat the Titans:

Apple clearly isn't shy about using social media to call people out, including one of the best wide receivers in the league in Hill.

The Bengals and Chiefs play again next season, and Sunday's tackle and ensuing tweet will be a storyline in that one if Apple and Hill line up across from each other.