Vikings' Dalvin Cook Denied Request to Wear No. 4 Jersey in 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Vikings' Dalvin Cook Denied Request to Wear No. 4 Jersey in 2022 NFL Pro BowlJanuary 31, 2022
Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook plans to switch from No. 33 to No. 4 next season, but the NFL won't allow him to make the change for this year's Pro Bowl, according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Chris Tomasson @christomasson
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> RB Dalvin Cook, who broke the news on Patrick Peterson's podcast last October that he'll change from uniform No. 33 to 4 next season, had asked to wear No. 4 in next Sunday's Pro Bowl. But request was denied because players have to wear the number they wore during season
In October, Cook said on Patrick Peterson's All Things Covered podcast that he was making the switch.
"Breaking news. ... I'm putting on [No.] 4, I'm telling y'all I’m putting on 4," he said.
Cook has also posted two separate pictures of himself wearing a No. 4 Vikings jersey in the past two weeks on Instagram.
So a change is coming. Just not until the 2022 season.