Video: Peyton Manning Spoofs Tom Brady Retirement Rumors, NFL Playoffs on SNL

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Peyton Manning once again took his comedic talents to Saturday Night Live with a special appearance on "Weekend Update":

Though he was ostensibly brought on the show to discuss the NFL playoffs, Manning joked that he didn't watch the last round of games.

"I heard they were incredible," he said.

The rest of the segment was mostly spent discussing his love for the Netflix show Emily in Paris, although he did briefly provide his thoughts on Tom Brady's retirement rumors.

"I'm not sure it's true; I think it's probably just speculation," Manning said before another tangent on Emily in Paris.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday that Brady planned to retire, but the quarterback's agent later said it has not been confirmed.

Manning, meanwhile, continues to show his personality after his own retirement following the 2015 season. He and his brother, Eli Manning, host their own Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2, while Peyton has appeared in numerous commercials. He also previously hosted SNL in 2007.