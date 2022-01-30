Bears Rumors: Packers QB Coach Luke Getsy Expected to Become OC Under Matt Eberflus

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are expected to hire Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy as their next offensive coordinator, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 37-year-old Getsy coached in college from 2007 to 2013 and made the leap to the NFL in 2014 as Green Bay's offensive quality control coach. He received a promotion to wide receivers coach in 2016.

Getsy briefly left the Packers to work as Mississippi State's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2018 before rejoining the Packers under head coach Matt LaFleur in 2019.

He's been the team's quarterbacks coach since then, and he added passing game coordinator duties in 2020.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that Getsy was a candidate to become the Packers' new offensive coordinator after former Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett left to become the Denver Broncos' head coach.

However, Packers offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adam Stenavich will be getting an in-house promotion to OC, per Rapoport and colleague Tom Pelissero. Rapoport also said that Getsy's reported move to OC is expected to be made official soon.

The Bears are under new leadership with former Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles assuming general manager duties and former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus becoming their head coach.

They are looking to rebound from a 6-11 season that led to a parting of ways with GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.

Now the new regime has made one of its most significant hires, as Getsy will leave for the rival Bears and work with second-year quarterback Justin Fields to jump-start a team that finished No. 27 in scoring last season.