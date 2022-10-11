X

    Kristaps Porzingis Won't Return to Wizards-Hornets Preseason Game After Ankle Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 11, 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC -  MARCH 06: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards shoots a free throw during the game against the Indiana Pacers on March 06, 2022 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

    Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets because of a sprained left ankle.

    Porzingis dropped 20 points in 16 minutes, shooting 5-of-10 from the floor and adding three rebounds.

    The 7'3" Porzingis was traded to Washington in one of the more surprising deals just before the NBA's 2022 trade deadline.

    At the time, Feb. 10, he had a bone bruise that had kept him out since Jan. 29. That added to a theme throughout his NBA career.

    Porzingis missed only 10 games as a rookie in 2015-16, but that was the last time he surpassed 70 appearances in a season. With the trade, it felt as if the Dallas Mavericks had given up on his ever turning a corner in terms of durability.

    Brad Townsend @townbrad

    Pending formal completion of the trade/physicals, it appears Porzingis era ends with his having played 134 of a possible 209 games as a Maverick, including 34 of 55 this season. No one from Mavs is telling me this, but have to think that factors heavily into this trade.

    For the Wizards, Porzingis' arrival came as they were trying to find ways to remain competitive despite Bradley Beal's season-ending wrist surgery. Beyond helping in the short term, it sent a message to Beal ahead of an offseason in which he could have hit free agency.

    Beal signed a five-year, $251 million supermax extension in July, so Washington's pursuit of playoff basketball won't end any time soon.

    In what should be a highly competitive Eastern Conference, the Wizards need Porzingis to not only stay healthy but also to return to something approaching his All-Star peak with the New York Knicks.

    On both fronts, it could be a losing bet for Washington.

